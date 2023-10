RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a man after a standoff early Thursday morning.

The standoff happened in the 500 block of Lakeview Cove.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect, Eric McLain, fired several shots and struck a neighboring trailer.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest. Myers said McLain was arrested by the Ridgeland Special Response Team.

No one was injured during the incident. McLain had been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.