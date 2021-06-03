Ridgeland police chief delivers angry message after two hotel shootings

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland’s police chief is delivered an angry message after two shootings at a hotel, including an officer shooting and injuring a suspect.

On Wednesday night Drury Hotel on County Line Road was full of Ridgeland police officers and Madison County deputies.

Police were on the scene of one of the shootings making arrests when they say they heard another on the other side of the hotel.

According to police, when officers went to check it out, they found a 38-year-old Jackson man with gunshot wounds. Police said they saw a juvenile fleeing the scene.

Investigators said an officer shot fired shots as the suspect attempted to run away.

The 38-year-old and the juvenile were both taken to the hospital. Police said the victims are likely related, but they’re not sure how.

Chief John Neal said, “I guess the plea goes out to all of the parents out there. Find your kids right now. If you don’t know where your kids are right now, go find them. Get their butts home and take the damn guns away from them. This has got to stop.”

No officers were injured.