Ridgeland Police Chief discusses hiring struggles

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A shortage of police officers is plagueing the metro, and fewer people are applying to places like Ridgeland Police Department.

The shortage puts even more pressure on the current officers who are in action, they have to work around those obstacles in addition to their existing workload.

Chief John Neal said normally, the department takes a few months to review applications, but right now, things move a lot faster.

“When we get applications in we take a look at them right away,” Chief Neal said. “The need for law enforcement officers around the state of Mississippi especially in the metro Jackson area. Just about every agency has got openings right now so if we’ve got a good quality applicant who puts an application in, we wanna make sure that we latch onto ‘em as quick as we can.”



There are currently about 65 officers in RPD’s ranks. The chief would love to get that number into the hundreds.

Chief Neal said that working for RPD leads to a sustainable career that will be very rewarding. M/b.