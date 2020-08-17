Ridgeland Police explains enforcing mask mandates within the department

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police Department is focusing on how to keep mask mandates in order, while also practicing what they preach.





“We’re enforcing it among ourselves because in the building here we have to wear masks and when you’re involved with the public we’re asking the guys to also wear masks,” Assistant Chief Eric Redd explained.



Redd says it’s important for officers to set an example, that means wearing a mask. If you see an RPD officer out and about, they will be wearing one.



“We wanna do the right thing,” Redd explained.



Redd said that so far, people in Ridgeland are complying with the rules, and that the only time it will need to enforce the mandates is if people refuse to follow individual business’s rules.