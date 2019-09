Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) - It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades -- a full moon on Friday the 13th. Tonight's show will be extra special, with the moon at its furthest point from Earth. This is known as the apogee and makes tonight's moon a rare "Micromoon."

A Micromoon appears 14% smaller and 30% darker when compared to a Supermoon. It can be considered the exact opposite of a the popular Supermoon occurrence. Tonight is also the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.