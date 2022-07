JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10.

“Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support Ray’s family. Please give them privacy as they grieve,” said Chief Brian Myers.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Tuesday, July 12.