Ridgeland police officers honored

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)– The Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce hosted a candlelight vigil and

tribute to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Usually this ceremony to honor fallen officers is held in May during National Police Week, but COVID-19 pushed back the event until now.

Chief John Neal held back tears as he talked about his force.

These lanterns symbolized lifting up the officers when they rose into the sky at Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

The vigil was also a way to honor those who have lost their lives.

Chief John Neal read the names of six officers who died this year: Monroe County Deputy Dylan Pickle, DeSoto County Deputy William Nichols, Pike County Captain Glenn Green, Edwards Police Sgt. Kevin Mixon, Simpson County Deputy James Blair, and Lincoln County Corrections Officer Marshall London.

