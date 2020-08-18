Coronavirus Information

Ridgeland police search for Overlook Pointe subdivision burglary suspects

News
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find two suspects who burglarized a home in the Overlook Pointe subdivision.

According to police, the burglary happened on Tuesday, August 11. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspects, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at (601) 856-2121 or email at brett.bertucci@ridgelandms.org.

