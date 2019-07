The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of burglarizing three businesses.

According to officers, the burglaries happened in a strip mall in the area of Old Canton Road near East County Line Road on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly took a small amount of cash from the three businesses.

If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).