Ridgeland salon makes adjustments due to COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – This time of year is typically a busy one for Luxe Salon in Ridgeland. But with coronavirus numbers rising every day, cancellations are on the rise as well.

“We’ll make it work,” said cosmetologist Memrie Haguewood. “It’s part of our salon culture. We work until we can’t. Hopefully this will all pass, sooner rather than later.”

Normally, the rack in the waiting area is stacked with magazines. The Luxe staff removed them in order to minimize the spreading of germs.

“All the magazines have been taken out,” Haguewood said. “Pillows have been taken out, anything unnecessary. We have products on the shelves, and we’re just asking to keep kids at home, friends at home, don’t bring friends to appointments, don’t bring kids to appointments, just be by yourself to come and get your hair done. There is Kleenex out. There is Lysol out, and there is soap in the bathroom for you to wash your hands with when you walk in.”

If you are sick, the business is asking you to stay home and reschedule your appointment.

“If you’re sick go back to your car,” Haguewood said. “Call us to reschedule. It can happen. Life will go on but we need to stay safe.”