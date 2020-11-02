Ridgeland woman charged with unemployment fraud

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ridgeland woman has been charged with unemployment fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 70-year-old Judith Ann Middleton was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with multiple violations of federal law involving unemployment insurance benefits fraud.

In May 2020, it was discovered that unemployment insurance benefits from the State of Washington had been deposited into Middleton’s account. An investigation into these benefits revealed that they were deposited under other individuals’ names. The unemployment insurance benefits were federally subsidized through the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those who blatantly steal taxpayer money by defrauding government programs during a national emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic will soon find themselves standing in a federal court to answer for their crimes. This type of fraud particularly hurts the unemployed, but also our government, our economy, and all Americans. We will continue working with our federal, state and local partners to root out this fraud and protect the public from further financial harm,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

“The United States Secret Service is investigating the release of CARES Act relief payments and associated fraudulent schemes that seek to exploit these funds. We have observed a proliferation and diversification of criminal schemes, particularly an increase in targeting various economic relief programs, such as unemployment benefits, the Payment Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) payments. The Secret Service is collaborating closely with other federal, state, and local agencies, and our financial institution partners to detect, investigate, and bring justice to criminals committing financial fraud related to COVID-19,” said Shawn Wolfe, Resident Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service, Jackson Resident Office.

On Monday, Middleton appeared for arraignment U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Ball. The case has been set for trial before Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III on December 7, 2020.

