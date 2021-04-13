Ridgeland woman turns 105, wishes to meet Tim Tebow

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Cora Belle Edison, a Ridgeland native, is celebrating 105 years of life.

Throughout her life, Edison has been a loving wife, a mother to five, and served selflessly as a nurse in Columbus, Mississippi, for years. Gilda Crawford, the caretaker of Edison, said the birthday girl is a fun lady to know.

Even though Edison has lived a full life, there is been one birthday wish that has yet to come true. She wants meet to meet former NLF player Tim Tebow.

Edison said, “Tim Tebow, yeah I like him. He’s handsome.”

Crawford said Cora has always admired his love for the Lord and passion for football.

“She watched every game he played, okay, that’s what I’m talking about. I say if he knew that he had a 105-year-old person that was loving him like that, he would be happy. He would.”

Although she has not met him yet, her caretaker said she is not giving up.