Riley Green to replace Frank Foster at Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), Riley Green will replace Frank Foster as the entertainment for the Friday, February 19, Dixie National Rodeo. Frank Foster had to cancel his performance due to not being able to travel because of inclement weather.

The Friday performance is a rescheduled event from the postponement of the Tuesday, February 16, rodeo. Tickets for the Tuesday, February 16, performance will be honored at Friday’s rodeo.

MDAC said ticket holders that were unable to attend the Wednesday, February 17, rodeo can request to have their unused tickets reissued for Friday night, if they have not already, by calling the Coliseum Box Office at 601-961-4000. Fans with tickets to the Wednesday, February 17, performance looking to have them reissued for Friday will need to show proof of purchase.

“We are excited to have Riley Green perform at the Dixie National Rodeo once again. This is good news to fans that could not attend Wednesday night, and this is a great way to conclude the Dixie National Rodeo – The Greatest Show on Dirt,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.