Rise in COVID-19 at Delta Technical College puts pregnant student at risk, more action is wanted from staff

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Delta Technical College in Ridgeland are demanding more action be done to combat a potential spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Some claim students who were positive for days still came to classes and staff is not communicating at all to help with contact tracing.

The students who spoke out attend the medical assistant program and find themselves navigating between getting an education while keeping themselves and their families healthy.

Group chat messages obtained by 12 News show in the day-time Delta Technical medical assistant class at least four students as of Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus after attending class all-week. Aasia Crockett, who’s nine months pregnant became the fifth Friday.

Message from a Delta Technical College student to her Medical Assistant class about testing positive.

“Our teacher instructor has been around us and she’s still on the campus, the lab teacher she’s been around us and she’s still on the campus,” Crockett said. “The whole school is still going on without being notified people are being positive on the campus.”

Trying to get answers she went to her course instructor but, other than getting tips on how to get tested, hit a dead end. Crockett says the instructor claimed this problem only started 24 hours earlier. Even though group chats allege infections reached three students before Thursday.

“I can’t tell you all anything until H.R tells me what to do,” the course instructor said in a cell phone video obtained by 12 News. “I’ve been on this since this morning and an email is getting ready to go out like literally right now. We have an H.R department and all that has to register through them before we come out.”

“Mrs. McCarthy told her that it was three or four other people before her that tested positive before her,” Crockett responded in the conversation. “So if there were three other people before her that was well over 24 hours of her knowing that and still had us coming into classrooms knowing the Coronavirus was around. That’s not information you hide and I’m taking this seriously because I’m pregnant and I woke up this morning feeling sick.”

For other students to know if they’re at risk they claim their only way is by word of mouth from the fourth classmate who tested positive.

“She told us about it and she was saying the teachers knew and they still allowed her to come to school,” Delta Technical College student Chris Wilson told us. “I first heard about it on Thursday and she was in class Monday through Thursday in person.”

Since others tested positive the medical assistant program did switch online for this week. But in emails obtained by 12 News may still need to come in after instructors informed everyone they must “pick up law and ethics books Wednesday” and go through on lab schedules “required to attend on-site.”

One email explaining to students they must all report to get new books for class.

Emails from professors telling students to report for lab classes in person.

“It doesn’t make any sense they’re making us all come in to bring in some books and pick up our new books,” Wilson added. “So they’re trying to make us come in two days a week for a lab that’s why I was telling you they don’t care about our well-being all they care about is money.”

For students positive with COVID-19 while pregnant like Aasia or those negative like Chris its become a decision of passing or keeping their families healthy.

“Basically there’s no alternative I guess I would have to fail that part of my assignment because I’m not risking the fact of going up there and putting more people at risk,” Crockett stated. “I reached out to them but no one has reached out to me or tried to give me a callback.”

We also reached out to Delta Technical College for any plans they have of preventing Coronavirus spikes on campus but have not heard back.

Originally there was supposed to be someone at all entrances to the college to take temperatures and check for symptoms but according to students its been on them to take their own and some just walk past the monitors without doing it at all or wear masks.