Rising temperatures could pose threat to spread of coronavirus

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, it was highly believed the heat could possibly help stop the spread of the virus. However, researchers say that is not enough.

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare explained the recent findings.

“More researchers have added that humans have so little immunity to the virus. This is a new virus, so most of us have not been exposed. Our immune systems have not created enough antibodies, and then we don’t have the vaccine,” he said.

Health experts are still encouraging people to wear face masks and social distance.

“I cannot overemphasize how important it is that we wear those masks. Human behavior has a very significant impact on the decrease spread of this virus, that includes social distancing, wearing a masks, washing your hands. Just following those guidelines that are suggested by the CDC,” said Quinn.

Quinn also urged coaches to keep athletes hydrated as summer practices begin to kick-off across Mississippi.

“Drink water before practice, during practice, after practice. Try to cut the hours or the time of practice to shorter intervals and try to practice during the cooler times of the day, such as early in the morning or later in the evening as much as possible to keep these young people safe.”

