Sycuan Casino plans to restart gaming operations May 18 in spite of the County of San Diego’s concerns.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee at Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg tested positive for the coronavirus.

General Manager Ginny Tzotzolas said the team member did not work in close proximity of any other co-workers in the two days before developing symptoms.

As a result of the employee’s diagnosis, the company has conducted additional cleanings in common areas where the individual worked.