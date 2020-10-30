Riverwalk Casino Hotel makes donation to Children’s of Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg donated $37,390 to Children’s of Mississippi. The casino collected the funds through its Sharing Is Caring program.

“We are excited to make this donation to Children’s of Mississippi on behalf of our guests,” Ginny Tzotzolas, Riverwalk Casino General Manager, said. “It speaks volumes about their generosity. People in the area always seem to step up for their community, and this cause is no exception.”

Children’s of Mississippi is the pediatric arm of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. It includes the state’s only children’s hospital as well as clinics around the state.

“We are so grateful to receive this donation from Riverwalk and their guests,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community partnerships for UMMC. “We are constantly amazed by the generosity of the people in this area. It is truly inspiring for all of us at Children’s of Mississippi, as well as for our patients and their families.”

On Thursday, Riverwalk made a donation to the American Cancer Society.

