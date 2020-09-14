Riverwalk Casino Hotel to donate $5,000 to American Cancer Society

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg announced on Monday that it would make a $5,000 donation to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research. The donation is being made in lieu of Riverwalk’s annual Bras Along the Bridge campaign, which will not be held this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very pleased to make this donation to the American Cancer Society,” Ginny Tzotzolas, Riverwalk Casino General Manager, said. “For the health and safety of the public and our Team Members, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Bras Along The Bridge in 2020. It’s the right thing to do, given the current environment.”

Bras Along the Bridge is an annual event held each October to raise awareness of breast cancer as well as money for the American Cancer Society.

