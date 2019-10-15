Road Closure: Bridge repair to impact traffic along I-20 starting Friday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be a major interruption in your daily commute starting Friday.

MDOT will re-route traffic between Ellis Avenue on I-20 to Terry Road in order to repair the Lynch Street bridge. It will start on the eastbound side of I-20 Friday night at 7pm. They will be detouring traffic on I-220 to I-55 and back to I-20. All local traffic will be able to use Highway 80 to get to their destination.

They are advising people to plan ahead in order to take a little extra time to get where they are going. Please watch for sign posters, road workers and law enforcement.

The project has been scheduled for several months. The closure will last for five days and should expand the service life of the bridge for up to fifty years.

The process will be repeated on the westbound side of the bridge a week later.