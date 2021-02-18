Road closures due to accidents, ice in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are still reports of ice along a majority of roadways in Central Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

There is ice on I-20 from Warren County to Newton County. Ice has also been reported on I-55 in the Jackson-metro area.

MDOT has reported disabled vehicles on I-20 and I-55, which could take hours to clear. The department also reported an accident on I-55 N. at I-220 S. All lanes are blocked at this time.

