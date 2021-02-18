Road closures due to accidents, ice in Central Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are still reports of ice along a majority of roadways in Central Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

There is ice on I-20 from Warren County to Newton County. Ice has also been reported on I-55 in the Jackson-metro area.

MDOT has reported disabled vehicles on I-20 and I-55, which could take hours to clear. The department also reported an accident on I-55 N. at I-220 S. All lanes are blocked at this time.

Click here to keep up with the road conditions in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories