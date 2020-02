JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Mississippi Blues Marathon will take place in downtown Jackson on Saturday, February 29. The event will be from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., officers will be posted along the course for the duration of the race. Traffic will be allowed to flow across the course in gaps between runners as the race progresses.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while the race is in progress.

You can find the parade route in the document below: