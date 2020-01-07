Two roads to close for repairs in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Public Works Department for Hinds County wants travelers to beware of two road closures.

Anderson Road, approximately 1/2 of a mile north of Askew Road, will be closed for bridge repairs on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The road will reopen in approximately two weeks.

Trotter Road, approximately 1/10 of a mile from Johnson Line Road, will be closed for a bridge replacement project on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The road will be closed for an indefinite date and time.

Signs will be in place to direct traffic to a different route.