Road closures reported in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Several roads are closed in Forrest County following the damages from Hurricane Zeta.

The current closures are as follows:

  • Hillcrest Loop (Petal)
  • Pearces Road
  • Old Highway 49
  • South Lake Road
  • Newton Field Road
  • J B Horne Rd (Near A C Jones)

A traffic accident took place on Highway 49 near Roy Tucker Road and Bud Myers Road River Road. Crews are working to clear the scene.

