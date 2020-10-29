Road closures reported in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Several roads are closed in Forrest County following the damages from Hurricane Zeta.
The current closures are as follows:
- Hillcrest Loop (Petal)
- Pearces Road
- Old Highway 49
- South Lake Road
- Newton Field Road
- J B Horne Rd (Near A C Jones)
A traffic accident took place on Highway 49 near Roy Tucker Road and Bud Myers Road River Road. Crews are working to clear the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Letters, texts, caravans, parades: Advocates mobilize voters
- Feds issue coverage plan for COVID-19 vaccine and treatments
- Philadelphia pledges better response after Black man’s death
- Road trip: In Mississippi, love in the time of coronavirus
- Harrison County officials extend curfew in aftermath of Hurricane Zeta