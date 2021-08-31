MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WHLT)- A road collapsed in Covington County as a result of flooding during Hurricane Ida

It took place on Ora Williamsburg Road a road commonly used in Covington County to cut through HWY 84 to HWY 49. According to the EOC neighbors discovered early this morning flood waters washed out the road out and notified the fire department. The EOC says also Covington County is a low line flood prone area because of that the town is equipped with culverts



The EOC director Brennon Chancellor says the covert goes under the road and it allows water to flow under road pass under the road in the in event of a flash flood the covert could sometimes become over ran in which was the case that happened and when it did with the amount of volume and water trying to go through it, it ended up blowing the road out and wash the covert up and washing out both sides of the road of the covert.

Chancellor also says the restoration process started today with the effort to expand the culvert and make it into two culverts so the road can within stand alot of water if it happens again. The county says they will be reimbursed for the repairs because of the federal declaration of Hurricane Ida.