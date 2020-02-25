Road projects continue in Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is making improvements to highways in south Mississippi.
Intersection improvement project on U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County:
- The $11.9 million project will make safety improvements on Highway 90 from Pascagoula Street to Chevron Drive in Jackson County.
- Once complete, digital message boards will be placed along the highway. This project is expected to wrap up spring 2022.
Safety improvement project on U.S. 49 in Forrest County:
- Work is expected to begin soon on a $41 million safety improvement project in Forrest County.
- Work is predicted to wrap up in spring 2023.
Interchange construction on Interstate 59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County:
- A $24.2 million project to construct an interchange at Interstate 59 and State Route 42 continues in Forrest County.
- This project is currently estimated to be completed in spring 2021.
Interchange improvement project on Interstate 10 at County Farm Road in Harrison County:
- The majority of the $1.5 million project was completed recently, but additional work will soon get underway to install traffic signals.