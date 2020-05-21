Road projects continue moving forward in Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues making improvements to highways in south Mississippi.

“Dozens of projects are moving forward throughout south Mississippi, and each one of them is geared toward improving driver safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission.

Intersection improvements on U.S. Highway 49 at State Route 42 West in Forrest County

A construction project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and State Route 42 West in Forrest County is making progress. The goal of this project is to improve driving conditions by adding a stop light to the intersection and realigning SR 42 West to match with the rest of the road located across the highway.

Traffic is now able to use the new roadway along SR 42, and work to install a traffic signal is underway.

This $3 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia. Work is expected to wrap up fall 2020.

Safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project on U.S. 49 continues in Forrest County. Clearing of the right of way is almost complete, and work on the drainage system is underway. Crews are moving forward on the placement of erosion control measures.

Work on this project will also include regrading the roadway and median for better sight distance and adding a shoulder to the southbound lane.

This $41 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction and is expected to be completed fall 2022.

Bridge repair project resumes on State Route 42 in Greene County

A bridge repair project on SR 42 over the Chickasawhay River is moving forward after severe flooding forced a temporary closure of the job site. Work was able to resume after the floodwaters receded.

Crews are working to finish the foundations for the columns. Work will soon begin on the columns and other supporting structures.

The $1.9 million project was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison. It is expected to be completed summer 2020.

Mill and overlay project underway on Interstate 59 in Lamar County

This $14.2 million project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, to mill and overlay Interstate 59 from the Pearl River County line to Black Creek.

Crews are working on the barrier walls at the overpasses and are clearing the right of way.

This project is expected to be completed spring 2021.

Overlay projects in Jackson, Hancock counties

In Jackson County, an overlay project on U.S. Highway 90 from State Route 63 to the state line is nearing completion with just permanent striping remaining. This $3.3 million project was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune. Work is expected to wrap up summer 2020.

In Hancock County, another overlay project is nearing completion on State Route 43. This $1.7 million project was awarded to Warren Paving. It stretches from State Route 603 to the Pearl River County line for about 11 miles. This project is expected to be completed summer 2020.