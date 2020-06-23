Road projects continue moving forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, MISS. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) moves forward with multiple projects throughout southwest Mississippi.

“MDOT’s goal remains the same for every project throughout Mississippi: improve driver safety,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Whether it’s an overlay or a bridge repair we want to ensure each project is benefiting drivers, from safety to quality of life.”

Bridge preservation project on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County

A project to preserve a bridge on U.S. 84 at the Okatoma Creek is moving forward in Covington County. This $1.8 million project was awarded to Midway Construction, of Roxie.

Once complete, the creek channel will be slightly realigned and lined with riprap. Crews are also working to make repairs to the concrete shafts under the bridge. The objective is to prevent erosion of the shafts supporting the bridge.

According to MDOT, the work on the east side of the creek is nearing completion. This project is expected to be completed in winter 2020.

Local road improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County

A local road improvement project is now complete on U.S. 49 in Covington County. The $2 million project was awarded T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia, last year.

This project included Fruit Stand Road, Kelly Creek Road, Collins Industrial Park Road and Oak Hill Boulevard. The location and connecting angles of the existing roads made it dangerous for drivers to enter onto U.S. 49. Crews relocated and reconstructed the local roads to make each intersection safer for drivers entering U.S. 49.

















This project was completed spring 2020.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County

An overlay project is underway on U.S. 98 from the Walthall county line to State Route 35 in Marion County.

Crews will place scrub seal, which is liquid asphalt covered with grey rock, onto the roadway then overlay it with a thin layer of asphalt.

Currently, construction signage has been installed and the scrub seal work is underway.

This $3.8 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel. Work is expected to be completed fall 2020.

Overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 in Franklin and Lincoln counties

According to MDOT, a $7.2 million overlay project continues on U.S. 84 from the Lucien Railroad Bridge to U.S. Highway 51 in Franklin and Lincoln counties.

Crews are currently paving the roadway, and work to repair failed areas of the road is now complete.

It is expected to be completed fall 2020.

