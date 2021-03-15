Road projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it’s moving forward with multiple projects throughout southwest Mississippi.

Bridge replacement project on State Route 198 in Marion County

An $8.9 million project to replace two bridges on SR 198 continues in Marion County.

Crews demolished the northern bridge then began replacement work. Currently, crews have started driving the production piles to support the new bridges.

This project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia and is expected to be complete in winter 2022.

Raised pavement marking and striping project throughout southwest Mississippi

A project to replace damaged or missing raised pavement markers and faded white and yellow stripes on various routes throughout southwest Mississippi is moving forward.

This $493,565 project was awarded to J.L. McCool Contractors, Inc., of Moss Point.

Currently, work is more than halfway completed, and the project is expected to wrap up late spring 2021.

Overlay projects throughout southwest Mississippi

In Pike County, a preconstruction meeting has been held for a mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 51 through McComb. This $1.7 million overlay was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, and is expected to be complete in summer 2021. Work is expected to start in a couple of weeks.

In Walthall County, a $782,568 project to mill and overlay SR 198 is moving forward. This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen and includes traffic signal installation. Currently, mainline paving has been completed, traffic signal lights have been changed, and pedestrian poles have been installed. Work is expected to wrap up spring 2021. This project is being funded by the lottery.