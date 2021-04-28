Road rage ruled out as motive for I-55 shooting death of teen

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The shooting death of 16-year-old Lakendric Francis in Ridgeland has many left many unanswered questions. Francis, who was a junior at Canton High School, was killed Saturday on I-55 near Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

Police have ruled out road rage as a possible motive for the shooting. The suspect’s vehicle, a tan Chevy, was found in Jackson. The vehicle is now in possession of Ridgeland police.

Lt. Brian Meyers with the Ridgeland Police Department said the case is now attracting the attention of multiple agencies to help bring justice to Francis, whose life was taken too soon.

“It’s always hard on law enforcement when we see innocent kids hurt. It takes its toll on law enforcement for sure,” he said.

Canton High is providing counseling for students at this time. A search warrant has been prepared for the suspect’s vehicle, and police expect to make arrests in the future.