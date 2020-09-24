Road washed away by flooding in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a recent storm, Burt Jordan Road in Franklin County has been closed after part of it washed away.
The damage to the road happened just past the Horse Creek Road intersection.
