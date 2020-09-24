Road washed away by flooding in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a recent storm, Burt Jordan Road in Franklin County has been closed after part of it washed away.

The damage to the road happened just past the Horse Creek Road intersection.

JUST IN: Burt Jordan Rd. in Franklin County just past the Horse Creek Rd. intersection is closed due to last nights storm washing away the road at the bottom of the hill. We spoke to witnesses who describe the conditions taking it out last night and the closures impact. pic.twitter.com/eThFEsggJu — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) September 24, 2020

