Road work begins on Medgar Evers Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced road work will begin on Medgar Evers Boulevard. The work will be done between Five Points and Sunset Boulevard.

Crews will tear up the road and lay down new asphalt. The project is expected to take around six months to complete. Officials expect the project to be finished by early summer.

“And I want the residents to know that we’re going to continue to fight. We’re going to continue to find every way and explore every way possible to address Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure and to find ways in which we turn our crumbling infrastructure into an economic frontier,” said Lumumba.

The project is expected to cost the city $4 million.

