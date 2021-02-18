Roads blocked off in Natchez due to downed trees

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The winter storm caused damaged in Adams County, and many areas are still experiencing issues. Leaders said several streets have been blocked off, including Franklin Street, due to downed trees.

The county saw anywhere from a quarter inch of ice and one to two inches of a sleet and snow mixture. Dozens of trees collapsed under the weight of the ice.

A home on Auburn Avenue was damaged after a tree fell on it, trapping a family inside on Wednesday. No one was injured.

City leaders imposed a curfew until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19.