Roads to close for filming of movie in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the continuation of filming a Lifetime movie in Clinton, on Wednesday and Thursday some roads will be closed for the project. Below are the current planned road closures:

February 3, 2021: Jefferson Street closed for filming at 303 Jefferson. No on street parking on Jefferson between Main and Leake Streets. Alley and Leake Street parking available.

February 4: Huntcliff Way will be closed from Herndon Hill to Tanglewood from 6AM-7PM. Only local traffic will be allowed. Residents living between Herndon Hill and Tanglewood will have access to their houses throughout the day. There will also be temporary closures from Canterbury to Tanglewood throughout the morning. If possible, please find a different route or expect delays.

February 5, 6, 8, 9, 2021: Merganser Trail, Lakeridge Subdivision. Equipment will slow traffic.