Roadwork project progresses in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- People living in Brandon will soon be able to travel smoothly across the city limits.

Public Works have started the peoject of reconstructing three roadways including: Burnham Rd., Shiloh Rd., and Kennedy Farm Parkway.

Crews began the repairs to Burnham Rd. Friday afternoon and will continue to mill, overlay and strip from Brandon City limits to Crossgates Blvd.





After the repairs are complete on Burnham, crews will begin on Shiloh Rd. as well as Kennedy Farm Parkway.

Officials say, traffic delays and congestion in these areas are expected over the next several weeks.