Robbed at gunpoint: Lady speaks out to help get 2 suspects arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find two suspects accused in a crime spree. The two men started their criminal acts in Jackson where they took a woman’s car. Still shaken about what happened, the lady spoke with 12 News Gary Burton but wanted to remain unidentified. She says she’s speaking out in hopes that these people will get caught.

Arriving home from work Thursday night she heard footsteps approaching her car. Moments later, she says two men had two guns pointed at her head. The men told her to get out the car, give them her keys and her phone.

She says her car is this 2020 Nissan Kick with an orange roof.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the two men traveled to Brookhaven to commit another crime. Here they are breaking into the Southern Pawn Shop.

After they robbed Southern Pawn, they drove to Hazlehurst to break into another business. Chief Collins says officers went after the two and were shot at.

The Jackson victim says she thought, just in her mid-twenties, her life would end that night. She says that every time she drives home from here on out, her being robbed will be what she thinks about.

And if you know who the suspects are, contact the Brookhaven Police Department or crime stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477)