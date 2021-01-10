Robert “Bob” Braddy celebrates 80th birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even with a pandemic going on a Jackson State University legend celebrated his birthday with the tiger faithful.

Hall of Fame baseball coach Robert “Bob” Braddy received a surprise 80th birthday celebration. Family, friends and JSU fans wished him a happy birthday from their cars outside Braddy’s home in Florence.

Braddy said it’s a day he won’t forget.

“It really gives you a feeling like you made some contribution in life, family to the athletes, I coached to the people I worked with. I just thank god for it. It’s a special event,” said Braddy.

He spent 28 years as the Tigers head ball coach which included 9 SWAC Coach of the Year Awards.

