Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Robert Foster endorses Bill Waller, Jr. in GOP runoff for Governor

News
Posted: / Updated:

State Representative Robert Foster endorsed Bill Waller, Jr. in the GOP runoff for Governor.

Foster represents the Republican stronghold of Desoto County, a key county in the bid for November’s general election against Democratic nominee Jim Hood.

At a press conference in Hernando, Foster said he prayed about the decision quite a bit and things other than just approaches to policy encouraged him to endorse the former Supreme Court Justice over Tate Reeves. Foster said Waller represents more than ‘politics as usual’.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story