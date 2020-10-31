Robin Roberts asked this 11-year-old to run for President someday. Chase Hansen on Jessop’s Journeys.

What were you doing when you were eleven years old? Chances are you weren’t on Good Morning America, Utah Caring Stories, Good Things Utah and TEDx.

Chase Hansen is a kid making a difference by being KIND and having EMPATHY.

Full disclosure, this isn’t my first interview with Chase. That happened when he was eight years old and had gotten an award from Utah Lieutenant Governor, Spencer Cox for volunteerism. CLICK HERE to see that interview.

This Jessop’s Journal interview is deliberate. Recently, I interview a 103-year-old woman, Romain Wahlin Zito. She was the oldest person I’ve interviewed for Jessop’s Journal. In the same Internet Treasure Hunt trivia vein, Chase is the youngest person I’ve interviewed for Jessop’s Journal.

We reminisced about some of our previous interviews talking about his favorite superhero. For the record, it happens to be “The Flash.” When I asked Chase about his choice, he told me it was because Flash “gets things done quickly.”

Chase believes that when you see someone in need that you shouldn’t wait around. You should act and act quickly.

The homeless population is the target of Chase’s actions. Homelessness is one of the impacts that people might not think about when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did he start? By treated people like human beings. By sharing a meal and a conversation with a program he calls “Project Empathy.”

I asked him what kind of questions he asks the people he takes time to share a meal with. He beamed a big smile and told me his “golden” questions to get people talking. I parroted them back and asked for his answers. Come to find out that Chase and I both have crab as our favorite foods. It was a fun surprise to hear that he even likes sushi.

Chase told me that he likes the idea of being a reporter.

Backstory time, when I was 12 years old, I got a cassette recorder for Christmas. I interviewed anyone and everyone. Now I talk to people for living. I took the bait and told Chase to go for it and ask me three questions. No, I didn’t know what he was going to ask me. No, I’m not going to tell you the questions or my answers. You’ll have to watch the full interview for that.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see, with people from all walks of life.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

Other episodes of Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and are made possible by the generous support of XLEAR, Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Five Wives Hand Sanitizer.

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop www.dougjessop.com , ABC4 News.