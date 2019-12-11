Senator Roger Wicker thanks nation’s military members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker signs holiday cards, thanking American service members at the American Red Cross “Holiday Mail for Heroes” event in The United States Capitol Visitor Center.

Today I was happy to join some fellow senators in sending Christmas cards for our troops,” Wicker said. “It is just a simple message – we want the people who have stepped forward and volunteered to go into harm’s way to defend our country to know how loved they are at Christmas time.”

“God bless them at Christmas, and I hope they come home safe,” Wicker concluded.

The Holiday Mail for Heroes program has been giving Americans the opportunity to extend holiday greetings, expressions of gratitude, and well wishes to service members, veterans, and their families since 2007.