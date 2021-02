JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a Roll-Off Dumpster Day in the Metrocenter Parking lot Saturday morning.

People showed up to get rid of storm debris. They said they are glad to get these tree limbs and other items away from their homes and stay clean.

“It’s real muddy at the city dump I had a lot of limbs that fell in my yard and this was a good time to get it up and I don’t have to get muddy,” said a Jackson neighbors.

Another roll off dumpster day is expected in March.