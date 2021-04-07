Severe Weather Tools

Roll-Off Dumpster Day schedule announced for April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is adding two extra Roll-Off Dumpster Days and multiple locations to help neighbors get a head start on spring cleaning.

April 2021 Roll-Off Dumpster Schedule:

  • April 10, 2021 – this Saturday – 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • Metrocenter Mall (Old Dillard’s Parking Lot) – 3645 US – 80
  • April 17, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • Metrocenter Mall (Old Dillard’s parking lot) – 3645 U.S. Highway 80)
    • Old Pepsi Building – 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard
    • Old McRae’s parking lot – 336 Meadowbrook Road
  • April 24, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • Metrocenter Mall (Old Dillard’s parking lot) – 3645 U.S. Highway 80)
    • Old Pepsi Building – 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard
    • Old McRae’s parking lot – 336 Meadowbrook Road

Neighbors may bring household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. Tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program.

