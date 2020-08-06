Roll-Off Dumpster Day to be held in Jackson on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is encouraging neighbors to participate in Roll-Off Dumpster Day.

According to the city, Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held once a month, on the second Saturday of each month. The dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. The roll-off dumpsters will be available at one of the following locations from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Neighbors are asked not to leave debris at locations if dumpsters are not available.

Remaining dates and locations are below:

DATES :

August 8, 2020

September 12, 2020

LOCATIONS :

Metrocenter Mall (Old Dillard’s Parking Lot) – 3645 US- 80

(October, January, April, July)

Smith Will Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Drive

(November, February, May, August)

Old Pepsi Building – 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard

(December, March, June, September)

Neighbors may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals, and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program.

Participants are required to place debris inside of the dumpster provided at the locations. City businesses and neighbors living outside the city limits of the City of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.

