Roll off dumpster days in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the recent rains, the city will host two roll-off dumpster days on Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 25.

On Jan. 17, dumpsters will be out at Metro Center Mall in the old Dillard’s parking lot from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

On Jan. 25, dumpsters will be at Virgie P. Middleton Community Center, old Mcrae’s parking lot on State Street, Meadowbrook Road, and the old Pepsi building on Medgar Evers Boulevard at the same times.

If necessary, dumpsters will be at the same locations on January 25.