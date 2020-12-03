Rollover crash on W. Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities were on the scene of a crash after a truck overturned on West Capitol Street.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3.

According to police, it’s believed the car may have hit a power pole in the area, causing an outage.

Entergy says the outage should be restored by 9:00 a.m.

The driver of the truck is expected to be okay and police are currently working to direct traffic at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

