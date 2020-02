BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ronnie Milsap will perform at City Hall Live in Brandon.

The concert will be on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. The prices range from $35 to $75.