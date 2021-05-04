Roof blown off Jackson apartment forces people to find a new home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Jackson were hit very hard by Tuesday’s severe weather. At the Briarwood Apartments on Briarwood Rd, people living in unit 2 were forced to find a new home after the roof was blown off.

Residents told 12 News’ Gary Burton that the Red Cross will be putting those living this unit in a hotel and that they will be refunded their rent.

J.H. Hurt lives at the Briarwood Apartments directly next to the unit with no roof. He says he will take a new approach to the weather following this storm because it came so close to him.

“Don’t just take it for granite that it will never happen because I didn’t think it would ever happen to this effect. So if I hear that warning, I know me and my son need to take shelter because it’s so close that it could happen” said Hurt.

Across the street at the Waverly Park apartments, a tree crushed the apartments park. Alice Hart says she watched the storm go by, but it was her young granddaughter Corteona that brought it to her attention.

Corteona says the wind was gray and it just kept going around and around and continued to blow harder.

Residence tell be that parts of the Waverly Park apartments are without power.