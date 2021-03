HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hazlehurst man is okay after Wednesday’s storms blew the roof off his apartment.

Kenneth Brown has lived there for more than a year with his daughter. He said he woke up Wednesday morning to a loud banging noise. Then, he saw the rain coming through his ceiling.

Half of the roof of his apartment ended up next to where his car was parked.

Neighbors who witnessed it said wind gusts came through going at least 70 mph for a brief minute. No one on street was hurt.