Rosters released for 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The team rosters for the 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic have been released.

The 2019 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game will be played in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 14, at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Several local schools are represented including Madison Central, Brandon, Pearl, Warren Central, Oak Grove, NW Rankin and Holmes County Central.

Mississippi Roster:

#1 Jimmy Holiday, Madison Central, QB

#2 Deon Biggins, Horn Lake, DB

#3 Cameron Threatt, Lewisberg, DB

#4 Jaden Walley, D’Iberville, WR

#5 Lideatrick Griffin, Philadelphia, WR

#6 Rufus Harvey, Starkville, WR

#7 Tyrese Hopkins, Starkville, DB

#8 Jamison Kelly, Columbia, DB

#9 Will Rogers, Brandon, QB

#10 Alex Adams, Jr., South Pike, WR

#12 An’Darius Coffey, Winona, DB

#14 Emmanuel Forbes, Jr., Grenada, DB

#16 Caleb Offord, Southaven, DB

#20 Stemarion Edwards, Simmons, LB

#22 Kentrel Bullock, Columbia, RB

#24 Janari Dean, South Panola, RB

#26 Kenyatta Harrell, Pearl, injured

#27 Randy Anderson, Lafayette, RB

#32 Ahmad Johnson, Pelahatchie, LB

#38 Kiyon Williams, Oxford, LB

#40 Hayes Hammon, Tupelo, LS

#42 Latarius Carr, Olive Branch, LB

#44 Jakivuan Brown, Horn Lake, injured

#45 Rontavious “Dude” Person, Oxford, LB

#48 Jevon Banks, Olive Branch, DE

#50 Robert Spearmon, West Point, DL

#56 Chris Winston, Warren Central, OL

#62 Davion Carter, Pearl, OL

#68 Trenton Jackson, Oak Grove, OL

#71 Deonta Reed, Picayune, OL

#73 Dylan Spencer, Madison Central, OL

#74 Trey Tuggle, Mize, OL

#76 Jonquez Roby, West Point, OL

#77 Xavier Hill, Olive Branch, OL

#80 Jeremiah “J.J.” Pegues, Oxford, RB

#83 Jaylan Ware, Starkville, DL

#86 Trip Wilson, Tupelo, WR

#88 Gavin Gaudin, NW Rankin, PK/P

#90 Josaih Hayes, Horn Lake, DL

#92 Montra Edwards, Holmes City Central, DL

#95 Armondous Cooley, Waynesboro, DL

#99 McKinnley Jackson, George County, DL

Managers: Jaylen Wheeler, Lake Cormorant; Tyler Ferguson, Purvis

Head Coach: Brad Breland, Union

Assistants: Tyler Peterson, Brandon (OC); Tim Shramek, Germantown (DC); Chris Cutcliffe, Oxford (WRs); Patrick Schoolar, Neshoba Central (OL); Anthony Dillon, North Forrest (LBs); Joey Tompkins, Winona (DL); Bernard Euell, Velma Jackson (DBs)

Scout Coach: Derrick Hooker, South Delta

Administrative Coaches: Howard McNeill, Kenny Robinson, Hoss Ladner, Todd Mangum

Athletic Trainer: Ray Burr and Richey Woods, Mississippi Sports Medicine

Alabama Roster: