Rotary Club donates dictionaries to Hattiesburg area students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise will be donating dictionaries to third grade students at Grace Christian Elementary for the 16th annual dictionary giveaway.

The Rotary Club holds fundraisers throughout the year to help purchase the dictionaries. Due to Covid the fundraisers this past year have been limited to a gingerbread house building competition during Christmas time that allows the club to raise a few thousand dollars. Over the course of 15 years, the organization has donated more than 10,000 dictionaries to Hattiesburg students. The club says they have done all sixteen public schools and have picked up Presybetarian Christian, scared heart, Long Leaf Elementary, Debarge school, and Dominic day school.

The rotary club is made up of a variety of business man throughout the area. Club members say they are devoted to serving the community.

“Our service is giving a dictionary because we want them to succeed in life as a tool that helps them become a doctor a lawyer or airport director or whatever they want to be and then well look up some words and then well look up service so that they understand service to others and that’s the important thing in life that we try to serve others and not ourselves.” – Thomas Heanue Executive Director of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport