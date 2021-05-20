RUNable $5 5K to raise money for RideABILITY

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The RUNable $5 5K for RideABILITY will take place on Thursday, May 20, at Trustmark Park in Pearl. RideABILITY is a local therapeutic riding center.

Participants can meet at 6:00 p.m. in the Trustmark park North Parking Lot. The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game Thursday night.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Other fun events at the game include: