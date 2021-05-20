RUNable $5 5K to raise money for RideABILITY

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The RUNable $5 5K for RideABILITY will take place on Thursday, May 20, at Trustmark Park in Pearl. RideABILITY is a local therapeutic riding center.
Participants can meet at 6:00 p.m. in the Trustmark park North Parking Lot. The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game Thursday night.
The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Other fun events at the game include:
- Thirsty Thursday – Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.
- Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill – Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!
- Strike Out Stroke Night – The M-Braves and St. Dominic’s will raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke by handing out educational materials and answering questions. Strike Out Stroke Night is presented by St. Dominic’s Hospital.